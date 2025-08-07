E.W. Scripps: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Thursday reported a loss of $36 million in its…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) on Thursday reported a loss of $36 million in its second quarter.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to extinguish debt, were 12 cents per share.

The television and radio company posted revenue of $540.1 million in the period.

