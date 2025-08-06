E.l.f. Beauty: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $33.3…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — E.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $33.3 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The cosmetics company posted revenue of $353.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $352.9 million.

