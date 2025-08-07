Dynavax Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Thursday reported earnings of $18.7 million in…

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — EMERYVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dynavax Technologies Corp. (DVAX) on Thursday reported earnings of $18.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Emeryville, California-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $95.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVAX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.