Dynatrace: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $48 million.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 42 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The software intellegence company posted revenue of $477.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $467.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 40 cents to 41 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $484 million to $489 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Dynatrace expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.58 to $1.61 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion.

