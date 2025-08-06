Dutch Bros: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $25.6 million.

The Grants Pass, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The drive-thru coffee chain operator and franchisor posted revenue of $415.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $401.9 million.

Dutch Bros expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.59 billion to $1.6 billion.

Dutch Bros shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $57.79, a climb of 53% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BROS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BROS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.