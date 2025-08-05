DuPont de Nemours: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $59…

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.22 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, DuPont de Nemours expects its per-share earnings to be $1.15.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.32 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

DuPont de Nemours expects full-year earnings to be $4.40 per share, with revenue expected to be $12.85 billion.

