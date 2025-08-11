Dun & Bradstreet: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) on Monday reported a loss of…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB) on Monday reported a loss of $33.7 million in its second quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 19 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $585.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $595.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DNB

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.