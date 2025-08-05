Duke Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $984 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $1.25.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $7.51 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.34 billion.

Duke Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.17 to $6.42 per share.

