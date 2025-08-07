Ducommun: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported profit of $12.6 million…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Ducommun Inc. (DCO) on Thursday reported profit of $12.6 million in its second quarter.

The Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had profit of 82 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 88 cents per share.

The aerospace industry supplier posted revenue of $202.3 million in the period.

