Dropbox: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dropbox Inc. (DBX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $125.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 45 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The online file-sharing company posted revenue of $625.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $617.8 million.

