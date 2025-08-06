DraftKings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $157.9 million. On a per-share…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $157.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.43 billion.

