Doximity: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $53.3…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Doximity Inc. (DOCS) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $53.3 million.

The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The medical social networking site posted revenue of $145.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $139.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Doximity said it expects revenue in the range of $157 million to $158 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $628 million to $636 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOCS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOCS

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.