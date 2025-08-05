DoubleVerify: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The software platform for digital media measurement and analytics posted revenue of $189 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $181.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, DoubleVerify said it expects revenue in the range of $188 million to $192 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DV

