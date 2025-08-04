Dorman Products: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — COLMAR, Pa. (AP) — Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $58.7…

On a per-share basis, the Colmar, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.91. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.06 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.76 per share.

The distributor of parts to automotive retailers posted revenue of $541 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $517.5 million.

Dorman Products expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.60 to $8.90 per share.

