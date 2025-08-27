Donaldson: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $114.3 million. The Minneapolis-based…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Donaldson Co. (DCI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $114.3 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.03 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The maker of filtration systems posted revenue of $980.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $953.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $367 million, or $3.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.69 billion.

Donaldson expects full-year earnings to be $4 per share, with revenue expected to be $3.8 billion.

