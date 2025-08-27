Domo: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — Domo, Inc. (DOMO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.9…

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (AP) — Domo, Inc. (DOMO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $22.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the American Fork, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $79.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, Domo expects its results to range from a loss of 7 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $78.5 million to $79.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Domo expects full-year results to range from a loss of 19 cents per share to a loss of 11 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $316 million to $320 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOMO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOMO

