Dominion Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported earnings of $760 million in its second quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 88 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 75 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $3.81 billion in the period.

Dominion Energy expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.28 to $3.52 per share.

