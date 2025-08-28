Dollar General: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dollar General Corp. (DG) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $411.4 million.

The Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of $1.86 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 22 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $10.73 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Twenty-one analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.68 billion.

Dollar General expects full-year earnings to be $5.80 to $6.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.