Dole: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Dole PLC (DOLE) on Monday reported profit of $10 million in its second quarter.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The fresh fruit and vegetable company posted revenue of $2.43 billion in the period.

