DMC Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.8…

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — DMC Global Inc. (BOOM) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $4.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 12 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $155.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, DMC Global said it expects revenue in the range of $142 million to $150 million.

DMC Global shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.19, a decline of 33% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOOM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.