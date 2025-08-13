DLocal: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $42.8 million. On…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — DLocal Ltd. (DLO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $42.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The online payment company posted revenue of $256.5 million in the period.

