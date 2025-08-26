Disney’s Castaway Cay vs. Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point: Which Is Best for Your Vacation?

Disney Cruise Line offers not just one, but two private island getaways in the Bahamas — each with its own…

Disney Cruise Line offers not just one, but two private island getaways in the Bahamas — each with its own distinct personality. So, you might be wondering which is best for your next Disney cruise vacation: classic Castaway Cay or the new Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

With its shipwreck theme, vintage island vibes and the magic of Disney character meet-and-greets, Castaway Cay feels like stepping into the tropical cousin of Walt Disney World Resort‘s Typhoon Lagoon. The private destination has been a Disney cruisegoer favorite since it debuted in 1998, and it shows: the island feels warm, welcoming and well-maintained in the most Disney way.

However, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point isn’t simply Castaway 2.0; it’s a whole new slice of paradise. Launched in 2024, the island is a celebration of the Bahamas‘ culture and community. Disney partnered with local artists, historians and cultural ambassadors to create a destination that feels both authentically Bahamian and unmistakably magical.

After visiting both islands on the same cruise itinerary, I felt each private island brought something unique to the table. Read on for an in-depth breakdown of the classic beachy bliss and cultural immersion at Castaway Cay and Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, based on my firsthand experience.

Feature Winner Size Tie Exclusivity/Privacy Castaway Cay Food Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point Drinks Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point Beaches Tie Amenities & Activities Tie Itineraries Castaway Cay Kids Activities Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point Adults-Only Offerings Castaway Cay Accessibility Castaway Cay

Size

[IMAGE]

Winner: Tie

Castaway Cay clocks in at 1,000 acres, though only a fraction of it is developed. Sections are divided into a family beach, kids’ zones and an adults-only beach. Lighthouse Point is a bit smaller at 900 acres, 16% of which is developed — leaving much of its raw, untouched beauty preserved.

Importantly, only one Disney cruise ship can dock at either island at a time. Disney’s larger Wish-class ships (Disney Wish, Disney Treasure and Disney Destiny) max out at about 4,000 passengers each, which is still relatively small compared to other cruise lines’ megaships.

Neither destination felt overcrowded when I was there. Still, if you want a prime spot on the family beach on either island, plan to be one of the first off the ship or head over later in the afternoon when other passengers are returning to the vessel.

Exclusivity/Privacy

[IMAGE]

Winner: Castaway Cay

Castaway Cay is a true private island, meaning it’s owned outright by Disney Cruise Line and accessible only to Disney cruise guests. Once you step ashore, you’re instantly immersed in a bubble of Disney escapism.

Lighthouse Point, while private for Disney use, is technically a secluded section of the larger island of Eleuthera. Disney shares the island with Princess Cruises‘ private beach, Princess Cays. That said, you probably won’t notice; the design is immersive, the footprint is large and Lighthouse Point still feels like a world of its own.

Food

[IMAGE]

Winner: Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

The food on both private destinations is included in your cruise fare. At Castaway Cay, you’ll find the all-too-familiar barbecue-style lunch buffets. Cookie’s BBQ and Cookie’s Too serve up burgers, ribs, chicken and the usual beach fare. On the adults-only beach, Serenity Bay BBQ adds more premium grilled rib-eye steaks, but overall, Serenity Bay is still a standard (but satisfying) cruise line barbecue spot.

Lighthouse Point, on the other hand, surprised me. In keeping with the island’s Bahamian culture, the buffet at True-True BBQ, True-True Too BBQ and Serenity Bay BBQ went beyond my expectations with local dishes like lime-marinated snapper, pigeon peas and rice, and plant-based island curry. While pickier eaters will still find the standard barbecue fare, I was impressed by the variety and enjoyed tasting the region’s cuisine — an option you don’t usually get on cruise lines’ private islands.

Drinks

[IMAGE]

Winner: Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Disney Cruise Line doesn’t offer drink packages on board or on its private islands. Sodas are included at the private destinations, while alcoholic beverages and other specialty drinks require an extra fee.

Castaway Cay has four bars — including the Castaway Air Bar for adults at Serenity Bay — serving beer, cocktails and Bahamian specialty drinks. The adorable Summertime Freeze venue, inspired by Olaf from Frozen, is a more family-friendly offering with nonalcoholic frozen drinks in souvenir cups.

Lighthouse Point also has four bars, plus a smoothie spot and a coffee stand. The bars serve local Bahamian beers, including Kalik and Sands lagers, as well as a specialty Long John Pineapple Pilsner from Pirate Republic Brewing Co. in Nassau. Meanwhile, Mangroves & Go serves grab-and-go coffee from Bahamas Coffee Roasters in Eleuthera. Overall, Lighthouse Point’s beverage offerings felt more extensive and authentic.

Beaches

[IMAGE]

Winner: Tie

Both islands boast pristine, powdery sand and turquoise water, but the experience varies. Castaway Cay is known for its calm waters and seclusion. Serenity Bay is a dedicated adults-only beach that’s a tram ride away from the family bustle. Add in cabana rentals, hammocks and plenty of chairs, and it’s a dream for quiet relaxation. The family beach is equally well-equipped with umbrellas, loungers and rentals for water activities.

Lighthouse Point’s blush pink sand beaches are more natural and open, making them more prone to waves (which some might find more fun). There’s a dedicated adults-only beach here too, but it’s not quite as remote as Castaway’s. However, there is an undeveloped stretch of beach cove, which remained relatively empty during our visit. Bring a chair or a towel over to this section, and you’ll essentially have a private beach all to yourself.

In the end, you won’t be disappointed by the beautiful beaches on either island; choosing a winner depends on what kind of experience you’re looking for.

Amenities & Activities

[IMAGE]

Winner: Tie

Castaway Cay leans heavily into water-based fun. There’s a 12-acre snorkeling lagoon with sunken treasures, a massive floating water play structure called Pelican Plunge with slides and water cannons, and the Spring-a-Leak splash area. Plus, there are tons of rental options for water sports: kayaks, paddleboards, water cycles, sailboats and snorkel gear (pro tip: bring your own like I did!). On land, families can play games under a shaded structure aptly called In Da Shade Game Pavilion. And if you want to exercise, you can bike around the island or participate in the Castaway Cay 5K, a running path you can complete on your own at any time during your visit, with an actual medal as a reward.

While there’s still an abundance of aquatic activities at Lighthouse Point, like snorkeling and water play areas for kids, Disney’s new private escape focuses more on land-based cultural engagement. “RUSH! A Junkanoo Celebration” is a can’t-miss parade led by local performers and your favorite Disney characters decked out in colorful attire. Meanwhile, the Goombay Cultural Center hosts interactive crafts and storytelling about Bahamian traditions. The island also has nature trails, a game pavilion, a volleyball court, bicycle rentals and cabanas.

If you want to go all-in on water activities, Castaway Cay has everything you need. But if you’d prefer a taste of Bahamian culture with offerings that go beyond the beach, make Lighthouse Point your pick.

Itineraries

[IMAGE]

Winner: Castaway Cay

As the newer of the two Disney Cruise Line destinations, Lighthouse Point is included mainly on short Bahamas sailings of three to five nights, many of which also visit Nassau. Longer itineraries that stop at this island are limited.

Castaway Cay remains the more widely visited option of the two; you can find the stop on both Bahamas and Caribbean cruises. This private island is often paired with ports like Nassau, Bahamas, or Cozumel, Mexico, on shorter itineraries, or destinations like the Cayman Islands, Jamaica and the Virgin Islands on longer sailings.

If you’re looking to experience a variety of Caribbean ports beyond the private islands, choosing an itinerary that stops in Castaway Cay over Lighthouse Point will be your best bet. Notably, there are also several four- and five-night itineraries that stop at both Castaway Cay and Lighthouse Point in the same sailing, for guests who want to remain fully immersed in Disney magic.

Kids Activities

[IMAGE]

Winner: Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Both islands are as kid-friendly as it gets — this is Disney, after all — with dedicated kids areas that mirror the onboard kids clubs. Castaway Cay offers Scuttle’s Cove, a dedicated water play area and dig site for children ages 3 to 12, as well as Tweens supervised hangout time for preteens ages 11 to 13. Teenagers between 14 and 17 can gather at the Hide Out.

Lighthouse Point has its own on-shore kids club called Sebastian’s Cove, with a “Little Mermaid”-themed aquatic wonderland. However, the island also levels up its family programming with a curated schedule of themed activities (think: summer camp meets cultural fair). From Bahamian crafts and beachside games to a vibrant Caribbean parade, Lighthouse Point offers more variety, more structure and more hands-on learning through play.

Adults-Only Offerings

[IMAGE]

Winner: Castaway Cay

Since I was cruising without kids (yes, I’m a Disney adult), I can vouch for Castaway Cay as my personal favorite when it comes to adult offerings. Serenity Bay — which requires a tram ride to reach — is secluded from the rest of the beach and feels like a quiet oasis, with two-person hammocks, low-to-the-ground beach chairs in shallow waters and only two rows of lounge chairs (meaning almost every adult here gets a front-row ocean view). There’s also a dedicated bar and buffet area with no kids in sight.

With its emphasis on cultural immersion, Lighthouse Point might naturally appeal more to adults — but keep in mind the adults-only beach isn’t as separated from the rest of the island, which impacts the overall tranquility. Though it’s considered a family-friendly activity, I particularly enjoyed hiking the nature trail that leads to a summit featuring a historic lighthouse (the island’s namesake). From there, enjoy looking out at the ocean or trek to a picturesque section of the unsupervised beach below, where the waves crash against the rocky cliffs. There are no beach loungers or lifeguards in that area, and the hike felt more like an adventure for adults than an activity for families with young children.

Accessibility

[IMAGE]

Winner: Castaway Cay

Accessibility can be a key consideration when picking an itinerary or on-shore activities — especially for older travelers or families with young kids.

Lighthouse Point requires a half-mile walk along a pier to reach a tram, then another five- to 10-minute tram ride to the beach. Disney built the long pier on Lighthouse Point to avoid dredging and protect marine life, while still skipping the hassle of tender boats to reach the island. Golf carts are available to shuttle passengers with mobility limitations and cabana guests across the lengthy pier, and Disney also offers water stations and red wagons for families to tow little kids.

Once you reach Lighthouse Point’s main hub, there are wide boardwalk paths connecting various areas, but they don’t always seem to follow the most direct routes. I found myself bypassing some of the boardwalks and walking through the sand to save time, which would not have been as easy for passengers with strollers or wheelchairs.

In comparison, once you disembark the ship at Castaway Cay, it’s a short walk from the dock to a tram that makes stops near the family beach (which is also fairly walkable) and the much farther adults-only beach.

On the whole, getting around at Lighthouse Point is not the quickest or most convenient, especially if you want to head back to the ship for a break and return to the beach later in the day. Castaway Cay felt easier to navigate thanks to its paved paths and reliable tram service to take passengers to distant destinations like Serenity Beach.

Final Thoughts

[IMAGE]

If you’re looking for a peaceful, ultra-convenient beach day with classic Disney touches, Castaway Cay is your best bet. If you’re craving something more culturally enriching with a unique lunch menu, Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point may surprise you. But no matter which island you visit, you’re in for something special.

Now, if you can find a cruise itinerary that visits both, book it. While I usually prefer exploring new ports, visiting these two beautiful islands back-to-back reminded me what sailing with Disney Cruise Line is all about: experiencing the most magical version of a destination without ever truly leaving your Disney bubble.

Why Trust U.S. News Travel

Lyssa Goldberg is a Miami-based food and travel writer who covers Florida, cruising and culinary tourism. With two cruise ports in her South Florida backyard and Disney World’s theme parks as her go-to for a quick weekend escape, Lyssa is an avid cruiser and a certified Disney adult. She visited both of Disney’s private islands back-to-back on a recent Disney Cruise Line sailing and used her firsthand experience and additional research to write this article. In addition to contributing to U.S. News & World Report, Lyssa has also written about cruising and travel for The Points Guy, Time Out, Eat Sleep Disney and beyond.

You might also be interested in:

— The Best Cruise Lines for Families

— The Top Cruise Line Private Islands

— Cruise Ships With the Best Pools and Water Parks

— Celebration Key Review: What to Expect

— Norwegian’s Great Stirrup Cay Expansion

More from U.S. News

Disney Cruise Line vs. Carnival Cruise Line: Entertainment, Ships, Cost and More

12 Top Cruise Line Private Islands and What They Offer

9 Cruise Ships With the Best Pools and Water Parks

Disney’s Castaway Cay vs. Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point: Which Is Best for Your Vacation? originally appeared on usnews.com