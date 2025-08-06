Disney: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of…

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $5.26 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Burbank, California-based company said it had profit of $2.92. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.61 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The entertainment company posted revenue of $23.65 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $23.68 billion.

Disney expects full-year earnings to be $5.85 per share.

