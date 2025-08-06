Dine Brands: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $13.2 million.

The Pasadena, California-based company said it had net income of 89 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.17 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The parent company of Applebee’s and IHOP restaurants posted revenue of $230.8 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $222.1 million.

