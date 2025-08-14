Dillard’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $72.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $4.66.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.79 per share.

The department store operator posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

