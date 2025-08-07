DigitalBridge: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $31.6 million.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 10 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DBRG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DBRG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.