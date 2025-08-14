Digimarc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.2 million in…

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The online marketing company posted revenue of $8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DMRC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.