Digi International: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $10.2…

HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — HOPKINS, Minn. (AP) — Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $10.2 million.

The Hopkins, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, were 53 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $107.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $106.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Digi International expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 51 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $106 million to $110 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DGII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DGII

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.