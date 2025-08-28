Dick’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $381.4 million.

The Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $4.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $4.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.29 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $3.65 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.6 billion.

Dick’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.90 to $14.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $13.75 billion to $13.95 billion.

