Diamondback: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $699 million.

The Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.38 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.67 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The energy exploration and production company posted revenue of $3.68 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.29 billion.

