DHI Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — DHI Group Inc. (DHX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $841,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 7 cents per share.

The provider of websites and career fairs for professionals posted revenue of $32 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, DHI Group said it expects revenue in the range of $31 million to $32 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $126 million to $128 million.

