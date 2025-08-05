Devon Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $899 million.…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $899 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $1.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 84 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The oil and gas exploration company posted revenue of $4.28 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.01 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVN

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.