Destination XL: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $265,000 in its fiscal second quarter.

The Canton, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The retailer of big and tall apparel posted revenue of $115.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DXLG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DXLG

