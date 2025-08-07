Dentsply: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Thursday reported a loss of $45 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Thursday reported a loss of $45 million in its second quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 50 cents per share.

The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $936 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $933.1 million.

Dentsply expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.6 billion to $3.7 billion.

