Denny’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Denny’s Corp. (DENN) on Monday reported earnings of $2.5 million in its second quarter.

The Spartanburg, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 9 cents per share.

The restaurant operator posted revenue of $117.7 million in the period.

