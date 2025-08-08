Denison Mine: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Denison Mine Corp. (DNN) on Thursday reported earnings of $9 million in its second…

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share.

The uranium mining company posted revenue of $922,200 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $922,000.

