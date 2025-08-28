Dell Technologies: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) — Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $1.16 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Round Rock, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.32 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.31 per share.

The computer and technology services provider posted revenue of $29.78 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.32 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Dell Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $26.5 billion to $27.5 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $105 billion to $109 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DELL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DELL

