Dayforce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dayforce Inc (DAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The provider of human-resources software and services posted revenue of $464.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $458.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Dayforce said it expects revenue in the range of $476 million to $486 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion.

