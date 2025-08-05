DaVita HealthCare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $199.3 million.…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. (DVA) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $199.3 million.

The Denver-based company said it had net income of $2.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.95 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.70 per share.

The kidney dialysis provider posted revenue of $3.38 billion in the period.

DaVita HealthCare expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.20 to $11.30 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DVA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DVA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.