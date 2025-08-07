Datadog: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.6 million. On…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Datadog Inc. (DDOG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $2.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company posted revenue of $826.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $790.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Datadog expects its per-share earnings to range from 44 cents to 46 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $847 million to $851 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Datadog expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.80 to $1.83 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.32 billion.

