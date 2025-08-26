Daqo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SHANGHAI (AP) — SHANGHAI (AP) — Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $76.5 million in…

On a per-share basis, the Shanghai-based company said it had a loss of $1.14.

The solar panel parts maker posted revenue of $75.2 million in the period.

