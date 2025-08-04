Danaos: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Danaos Corp. (DAC) on Monday reported net income of $130.9 million in…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Danaos Corp. (DAC) on Monday reported net income of $130.9 million in its second quarter.

The Athens, Greece-based company said it had net income of $7.12 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.36 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $262.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $239 million.

