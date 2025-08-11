Dana: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Monday reported profit of $27 million in its…

MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — MAUMEE, Ohio (AP) — Dana Inc. (DAN) on Monday reported profit of $27 million in its second quarter.

The Maumee, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The automotive equipment supplier posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period.

Dana expects full-year revenue in the range of $7.25 billion to $7.55 billion.

