CytoSorbents: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — CytoSorbents Corp. (CTSO) on Thursday reported profit of $1.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 5 cents per share.

The blood purification therapy company posted revenue of $9.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTSO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTSO

