Cushman & Wakefield: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $57.3 million.

The London-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $2.48 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.38 billion.

