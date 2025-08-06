Curtiss-Wright: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $121.1 million.…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $121.1 million.

The Davidson, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $3.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were $3.23 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.13 per share.

The engineering firm posted revenue of $876.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $850.5 million.

Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.70 to $13 per share.

