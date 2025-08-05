Cummins: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $890 million. The…

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Cummins Inc. (CMI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $890 million.

The Columbus, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $6.43 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.99 per share.

The engine maker posted revenue of $8.64 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.47 billion.

