Cullinan Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (CGEM) on Thursday reported a loss of $70.1 million…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (CGEM) on Thursday reported a loss of $70.1 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $1.07 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 83 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CGEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CGEM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.