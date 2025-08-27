CrowdStrike: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $77.7 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $77.7 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The cloud-based security company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, CrowdStrike expects its per-share earnings to range from 93 cents to 95 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

CrowdStrike expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.60 to $3.72 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.81 billion.

