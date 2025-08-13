Live Radio
Cross Timbers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 13, 2025, 3:39 PM

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) on Wednesday reported profit of $893,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 15 cents.

The express trust posted revenue of $1.3 million in the period.

